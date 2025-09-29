Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Screening with Confidence

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Video by Jorge Gomez  

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    IACH wants you to feel confident about your next mammogram. In this video, Registered Nurse Shannon Erickson describes IACH’s 3-D mammography services, explaining who can self-schedule, what to expect on exam day, and how our team streamlines results for a mobile military community. Whether you’re scheduling your very first screening or you’ve recently moved to Fort Riley, this walkthrough will help you understand the process and take charge of your breast health.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 12:01
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 980619
    VIRIN: 250926-D-JU906-1001
    Filename: DOD_111329442
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Screening with Confidence, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    breast cancer awareness month
    mammogram
    breast exam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download