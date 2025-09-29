Screening with Confidence

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



IACH wants you to feel confident about your next mammogram. In this video, Registered Nurse Shannon Erickson describes IACH’s 3-D mammography services, explaining who can self-schedule, what to expect on exam day, and how our team streamlines results for a mobile military community. Whether you’re scheduling your very first screening or you’ve recently moved to Fort Riley, this walkthrough will help you understand the process and take charge of your breast health.