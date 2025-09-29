Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard, partners conducts Multi-Agency Strike Force Operation at Port of New Orleans

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Moreno 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans Facilities Compliance Division team up with local and federal partners for a Multi-Agency Strike Force Operation at the Port of New Orleans, Sep. 23, 2025. The operation targeted container inspections and transportation safety, ensuring the port remains a safe and efficient hub for commerce. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Moreno)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 11:41
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 980614
    VIRIN: 250923-G-PO504-6118
    Filename: DOD_111329387
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

    Department of Homeland Security (DHS)
    MASFO
    multi-agency strike force operation
    U.S. Coast Guard
    New Orleans
    USCG

