U.S. Coast Guard, partners conducts Multi-Agency Strike Force Operation at Port of New Orleans

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans Facilities Compliance Division team up with local and federal partners for a Multi-Agency Strike Force Operation at the Port of New Orleans, Sep. 23, 2025. The operation targeted container inspections and transportation safety, ensuring the port remains a safe and efficient hub for commerce. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Moreno)
09.23.2025
09.29.2025
PSA
980614
250923-G-PO504-6118
DOD_111329387
00:00:30
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|1
|1
