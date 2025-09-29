U.S. and Serbian Forces honor 81st Anniversary of Operation Halyard

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Green Berets with U.S. Army 19th Special Forces Group and Serbian special operations forces conduct airborne jumps during a ceremony commemorating Operation Halyard at Galovica Field in Pranjani, Serbia, Sept. 19, 2025. The annual event commemorated the 81st anniversary of Operation Halyard, when a three-man team from the Office of Strategic Services coordinated with Serbian villagers to conduct the largest rescue of downed airmen in U.S. history, saving over 500 Allied aviators. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck)