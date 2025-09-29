Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Serbian Forces honor 81st Anniversary of Operation Halyard

    PRANJANI, SERBIA

    09.18.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Green Berets with U.S. Army 19th Special Forces Group and Serbian special operations forces conduct airborne jumps during a ceremony commemorating Operation Halyard at Galovica Field in Pranjani, Serbia, Sept. 19, 2025. The annual event commemorated the 81st anniversary of Operation Halyard, when a three-man team from the Office of Strategic Services coordinated with Serbian villagers to conduct the largest rescue of downed airmen in U.S. history, saving over 500 Allied aviators. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 10:48
    Location: PRANJANI, RS

