Green Berets with U.S. Army 19th Special Forces Group and Serbian special operations forces conduct airborne jumps during a ceremony commemorating Operation Halyard at Galovica Field in Pranjani, Serbia, Sept. 19, 2025. The annual event commemorated the 81st anniversary of Operation Halyard, when a three-man team from the Office of Strategic Services coordinated with Serbian villagers to conduct the largest rescue of downed airmen in U.S. history, saving over 500 Allied aviators. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2025 10:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|980585
|VIRIN:
|250919-A-OB588-6573
|Filename:
|DOD_111328993
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|PRANJANI, RS
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. and Serbian Forces honor 81st Anniversary of Operation Halyard, by SSG Reece Heck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.