    Green Berets conduct joint air mobility training

    POLAND

    09.09.2025

    Video by Sgt. Anthony Ackah-Mensah 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Green Berets with U.S. Army 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), U.S. Army aviators with 2-501st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, and Polish special operations forces conduct a joint training exercise in Warsaw, Poland, July 10, 2025. The exercise focused on air mobility techniques of CH-47 Chinooks in austere environments to enhance interoperability, integration and warfighting capabilities of U.S. Special Operations Forces, U.S. Army Aviation and Allied special operations forces. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Anthony Ackah-Mensah)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 10:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 980580
    VIRIN: 250910-A-QT852-1522
    Filename: DOD_111328846
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: PL

    StrongerTogether, SwordofFreedom, SOCEUR, USArmy, WeAreNATO

