Green Berets conduct joint air mobility training

Green Berets with U.S. Army 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), U.S. Army aviators with 2-501st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, and Polish special operations forces conduct a joint training exercise in Warsaw, Poland, July 10, 2025. The exercise focused on air mobility techniques of CH-47 Chinooks in austere environments to enhance interoperability, integration and warfighting capabilities of U.S. Special Operations Forces, U.S. Army Aviation and Allied special operations forces. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Anthony Ackah-Mensah)