21st TSC Expert Soldier Badge & Expert Field Medical Badge: Expert Physical Fitness Assesment

U.S. Army Soldiers take part in the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment as part of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command's Expert Soldier Badge & Expert Field Medical Badge test on Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany, Sept. 29, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2025 07:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|980579
|VIRIN:
|250929-A-IR446-3461
|Filename:
|DOD_111328813
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
