Hey, Airman! Dining etiquette

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron narrate 386th Air Expeditionary Wing dining facility rules and etiquette within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 24, 2025. This public service announcement, part of the ongoing “Hey, Airman!” series, highlights the do’s and don’ts for patrons to ensure a smooth and efficient dining experience across all 386th AEW facilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)