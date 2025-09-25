Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bats, Burgers and Bonding: US Soldiers in Yokohama host Japanese little leaguers in friendship softball match

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.28.2025

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Bats swung, cheers rang out, and laughter filled the air at Yokohama North Dock! The U.S. Army’s 5th Transportation Company and Yokohama Higashi Little League teamed up for a fun-filled softball showdown. Nearly 20 kids, aged 4-12, played alongside Soldiers, creating unforgettable moments of joy and camaraderie.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 03:01
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    IMCOM
    AMC
    USARJ
    USAG Japan
    U.S. Army
    Camp Zama

