1st Infantry Division Conducts Bradley Gunnery in Bulgaria

Soldiers from 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division conducted M2A3 Bradley Gunnery live fires to qualify on their platform from Sept. 23-26, 2025 on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria. The training focused on developing individual crews, target engagement skills and maneuverability. Bradley live-fire exercises increase the lethality of crews on collective tables while generating warfighting readiness and combat credible forces along NATO’s Eastern Flank.
|09.27.2025
|09.29.2025 02:57
|Video Productions
|980571
|250927-A-MA608-3078
|DOD_111328671
|00:01:00
|NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG
|1
|1
