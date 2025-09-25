Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Infantry Division Conducts Bradley Gunnery in Bulgaria

    NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BULGARIA

    09.27.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Perez 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division conducted M2A3 Bradley Gunnery live fires to qualify on their platform from Sept. 23-26, 2025 on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria. The training focused on developing individual crews, target engagement skills and maneuverability. Bradley live-fire exercises increase the lethality of crews on collective tables while generating warfighting readiness and combat credible forces along NATO’s Eastern Flank.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 02:57
    Location: NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG

