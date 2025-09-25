Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano TV In Focus: 57th RQS Participates in Saber Junction 25

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    09.23.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer 

    AFN Aviano

    A video highlighting the 57th Rescue Squadron’s participation in Exercise Saber Junction 25 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany from Aug. 14 to Sept. 21, 2025. The exercise demonstrated the 57 RQS’s ability to rapidly adapt and contribute to multinational operations, particularly in time-sensitive and high-risk scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 03:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 980570
    VIRIN: 250923-F-YT022-1002
    Filename: DOD_111328669
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE

    This work, AFN Aviano TV In Focus: 57th RQS Participates in Saber Junction 25, by A1C Parker Dummer, identified by DVIDS

