AFN Aviano TV In Focus: 57th RQS Participates in Saber Junction 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/980570" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A video highlighting the 57th Rescue Squadron’s participation in Exercise Saber Junction 25 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany from Aug. 14 to Sept. 21, 2025. The exercise demonstrated the 57 RQS’s ability to rapidly adapt and contribute to multinational operations, particularly in time-sensitive and high-risk scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)