AFN Aviano TV In Focus: 57th RQS Participates in Saber Junction 25

A video highlighting the 57th Rescue Squadron’s participation in Exercise Saber Junction 25 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany from Aug. 14 to Sept. 21, 2025. The exercise demonstrated the 57 RQS’s ability to rapidly adapt and contribute to multinational operations, particularly in time-sensitive and high-risk scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2025 03:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|980570
|VIRIN:
|250923-F-YT022-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111328669
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
