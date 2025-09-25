73rd Anniversary of the Korean Veterans Association (KVA)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Korean Veterans celebrated the 73rd anniversary of the Korean Veterans Association at the Olympic Hall in Seoul, Republic of Korea on September 24th, 2025. The event brought together veterans, families, and government leaders to reflect on sacrifice, service and a shared responsibility within the alliance. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Malik Abdul and Sgt. Dawson Smith)