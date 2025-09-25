Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    73rd Anniversary of the Korean Veterans Association (KVA)

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.23.2025

    Video by Sgt. Malik Abdul and Sgt. Dawson Smith

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    Korean Veterans celebrated the 73rd anniversary of the Korean Veterans Association at the Olympic Hall in Seoul, Republic of Korea on September 24th, 2025. The event brought together veterans, families, and government leaders to reflect on sacrifice, service and a shared responsibility within the alliance. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Malik Abdul and Sgt. Dawson Smith)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 02:21
    This work, 73rd Anniversary of the Korean Veterans Association (KVA), by SGT Malik Abdul and SGT Dawson Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

