    Ronin Warriors: 10th Support Group – Powering the Pacific

    UNITED STATES

    09.28.2025

    Courtesy Video

    10th Support Group

    The 10th Support Group is crucial to the U.S. Army's ability to deploy and sustain forces across the Indo-Pacific region rapidly. In this video, you'll meet Team 10, the Ronin warriors, who embody a winning spirit that ensures mission success. From sustainment operations to building relationships with Japan, they work with soldiers, civilians, and contractors to provide vital support. Team 10 thrives on adaptability and honor, standing ready to help U.S. forces fight and win while respecting and embracing Japan's unique beauty and culture.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 00:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 980563
    VIRIN: 250929-A-FN691-7345
    Filename: DOD_111328528
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: US

    USJapan Alliance
    10th Support Group
    Army Sustianment Command
    Group/Units
    #TogetherInService
    #BridgingCultures

