Ronin Warriors: 10th Support Group – Powering the Pacific

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/980563" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 10th Support Group is crucial to the U.S. Army's ability to deploy and sustain forces across the Indo-Pacific region rapidly. In this video, you'll meet Team 10, the Ronin warriors, who embody a winning spirit that ensures mission success. From sustainment operations to building relationships with Japan, they work with soldiers, civilians, and contractors to provide vital support. Team 10 thrives on adaptability and honor, standing ready to help U.S. forces fight and win while respecting and embracing Japan's unique beauty and culture.