U.S. service members with the U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa participate in a mass casualty drill as part of exercise Resolute Dragon 25, alongside Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel held on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 23, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise between the Japan Self-Defense Forces and U.S. forces designed to rehearse expeditionary advanced basing operations and cross-domain operations in defense of key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2025 01:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|980561
|VIRIN:
|250923-M-GT239-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111328521
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Resolute Dragon 25: U.S., Japan Practice Mass Casualty Response on Okinawa, by Sgt Briana Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.