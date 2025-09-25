Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resolute Dragon 25: U.S., Japan Practice Mass Casualty Response on Okinawa

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.23.2025

    Video by Sgt. Briana Vera 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. service members with the U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa participate in a mass casualty drill as part of exercise Resolute Dragon 25, alongside Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel held on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 23, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise between the Japan Self-Defense Forces and U.S. forces designed to rehearse expeditionary advanced basing operations and cross-domain operations in defense of key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 01:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 980561
    VIRIN: 250923-M-GT239-1001
    Filename: DOD_111328521
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resolute Dragon 25: U.S., Japan Practice Mass Casualty Response on Okinawa, by Sgt Briana Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

