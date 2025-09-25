U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Nabeel Gootee, the primary safety officer assigned to the 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, speaks about a live-fire machine gun range held at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 22-23, 2025. The 5th ANGLICO supports the Marine Air Ground Task Force by planning and coordinating multi-domain operations providing fires and effects as needed across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2025 01:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|980555
|VIRIN:
|250923-M-KJ570-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111328403
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 5th ANGLICO Marines Sharpen Skills on Live-Fire Machine Gun Range, by Cpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
