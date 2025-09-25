5th ANGLICO Marines Sharpen Skills on Live-Fire Machine Gun Range

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/980555" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Nabeel Gootee, the primary safety officer assigned to the 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, speaks about a live-fire machine gun range held at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 22-23, 2025. The 5th ANGLICO supports the Marine Air Ground Task Force by planning and coordinating multi-domain operations providing fires and effects as needed across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)