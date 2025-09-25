Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th ANGLICO Marines Sharpen Skills on Live-Fire Machine Gun Range

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.22.2025

    Video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Nabeel Gootee, the primary safety officer assigned to the 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, speaks about a live-fire machine gun range held at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 22-23, 2025. The 5th ANGLICO supports the Marine Air Ground Task Force by planning and coordinating multi-domain operations providing fires and effects as needed across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 01:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 980555
    VIRIN: 250923-M-KJ570-1001
    Filename: DOD_111328403
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th ANGLICO Marines Sharpen Skills on Live-Fire Machine Gun Range, by Cpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    5th Anglico
    Defense Media Activity (DMA)
    American Forces Network Pacific
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    III MIG
    USMC

