America’s Air Show 2025 Reel: MAGTF Demo

U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force conduct the Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 28, 2025. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. Americas Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nan Yang)(This video contains licensed music by Adobe Stock: Elonix - Expressive-Violin)