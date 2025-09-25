Gold Star Family Retreat 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Video capture from the West Virginia Gold Star Family Retreat, hosted by the West Virginia National Guard at Camp Dawson, Kingwood, West Virginia, September 27, 2025. More than 100 members of Gold Star families from both West Virginia and Pennsylvania attended the annual event that provides a supportive environment for families of fallen service members to gather, share stories, foster bonding, promote healing, and participate in remembrance ceremonies honoring the ultimate sacrifice of their loved ones.