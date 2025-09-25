Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gold Star Family Retreat 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2025

    Video by Ayla Cameron 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Video capture from the West Virginia Gold Star Family Retreat, hosted by the West Virginia National Guard at Camp Dawson, Kingwood, West Virginia, September 27, 2025. More than 100 members of Gold Star families from both West Virginia and Pennsylvania attended the annual event that provides a supportive environment for families of fallen service members to gather, share stories, foster bonding, promote healing, and participate in remembrance ceremonies honoring the ultimate sacrifice of their loved ones.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.28.2025 17:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 980544
    VIRIN: 250928-Z-ED194-7436
    Filename: DOD_111328316
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gold Star Family Retreat 2025, by Ayla Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    West Virginia
    West Virginia National Guard
    Kingwood
    WVNG
    Gold Star
    Gold Star Family Retreat

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download