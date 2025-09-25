Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Gold Star Mothers and Family Day

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Medical Department Television (MEDVID-TV) MEDCOE

    Survivor Outreach Services (SOS) provides long-term support to surviving families of fallen Soldiers. The goal is to reassure survivors that they remain valued members of the Army Family. Annually a Gold Star Mother and Family event is conducted with the intent of recognizing the hardships that families experience when they lose a loved one who lost their life in the military.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.28.2025 17:05
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 980543
    Filename: DOD_111328250
    Length: 00:35:33
    Location: TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Gold Star Mothers and Family Day, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

