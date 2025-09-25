National Gold Star Mothers and Family Day

Survivor Outreach Services (SOS) provides long-term support to surviving families of fallen Soldiers. The goal is to reassure survivors that they remain valued members of the Army Family. Annually a Gold Star Mother and Family event is conducted with the intent of recognizing the hardships that families experience when they lose a loved one who lost their life in the military.
