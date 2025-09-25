Gold Star Families are welcomed to annual retreat hosted by W.Va Guard

Video presentation of the West Virginia Gold Star Family Retreat, hosted by the West Virginia National Guard at Camp Dawson, Kingwood, West Virginia, September 27, 2025. More than 100 members of Gold Star families from both West Virginia and Pennsylvania attended the annual event that provides a supportive environment for families of fallen service members to gather, share stories, foster bonding, promote healing, and participate in remembrance ceremonies honoring the ultimate sacrifice of their loved ones. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. Davis Rohrer)
|09.28.2025
|09.28.2025 16:14
|Package
|980539
|250928-Z-BX255-4874
|DOD_111328192
|00:04:36
|KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|1
|1
