    US Coast Guard Cutter Sea Devil moors at Base Miami Beach

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Strasburg 

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast District     

    The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Sea Devil (WPB 87368) mooring at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach, Florida, Sept. 28, 2025. The crew staged the cutter out of tropical depression nine and Hurricane Humberto path for rapid response capability. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Strasburg)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.28.2025 14:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 980538
    VIRIN: 250928-G-FL647-1001
    Filename: DOD_111328157
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    2025
    Hurricane Humberto
    TD 9

