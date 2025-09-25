US Coast Guard Cutter Sea Devil moors at Base Miami Beach

The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Sea Devil (WPB 87368) mooring at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach, Florida, Sept. 28, 2025. The crew staged the cutter out of tropical depression nine and Hurricane Humberto path for rapid response capability. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Strasburg)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2025 14:16
|Location:
|MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
