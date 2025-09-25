Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Daniel Copeland shouts-out the Kansas City Chiefs from Overseas

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    09.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. Evan Anderson 

    130th Field Artillery Brigade

    Maj. Daniel Copeland of the 130th Field Artillery Brigade, Kansas Army National Guard, currently deployed overseas to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, shout-out the Kansas City Chiefs. Soldiers from the unit are currently deployed in the U.S. Army Central region, serving in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.28.2025 03:01
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 980530
    VIRIN: 250926-A-KK913-3329
    Filename: DOD_111327997
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Daniel Copeland shouts-out the Kansas City Chiefs from Overseas, by SGT Evan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kansas City Chiefs
    KC
    NFLChiefs
    NFL
    Chiefs

