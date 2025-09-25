Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Warrant Officer 3 Lucas Holmes shouts-out the Kansas City Chiefs from Overseas

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    09.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. Evan Anderson 

    130th Field Artillery Brigade

    Chief Warrant Office 3 Lucas Holmes of the 130th Field Artillery Brigade, Kansas Army National Guard, currently deployed overseas to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, shout-out the Kansas City Chiefs. Soldiers from the unit are currently deployed in the U.S. Army Central region, serving in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.28.2025 02:59
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 980529
    VIRIN: 250926-A-KK913-7665
    Filename: DOD_111327996
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Lucas Holmes shouts-out the Kansas City Chiefs from Overseas, by SGT Evan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kansas City
    KC
    NFLChiefs
    NFL
    Chiefs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download