Red Friday, Desert Edition: Kansas Troops of the 130th FAB Rally for the Chiefs

Soldiers of the 130th Field Artillery Brigade, Kansas Army National Guard, currently deployed overseas to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, shout-out the Kansas City Chiefs. Soldiers from the unit are currently deployed in the U.S. Army Central region, serving in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2025 02:45
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|980526
|VIRIN:
|250926-A-KK913-7406
|Filename:
|DOD_111327993
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
