    America’s Air Show 2025 B-Roll Day 2 : Aarron Deliu Extra 330 Aerobatics

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    Aarron Deliu performs an aerial maneuver during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 27, 2025. Deliu is an Australian pilot who seeks to inspire and thrill audiences worldwide with his high-adrenaline performances. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.28.2025 01:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 980522
    VIRIN: 250927-M-QW512-1004
    Filename: DOD_111327958
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America’s Air Show 2025 B-Roll Day 2 : Aarron Deliu Extra 330 Aerobatics, by LCpl Alexander Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCAS Miramar
    MCASMiramarAirShow
    Warbirds Over Miramar
    Marine
    air show

