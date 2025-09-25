Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America’s Air Show 2025 B-Roll Day 2: F-22 Demo

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    The U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team perform during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 27, 2025. The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team performs precision aerial maneuvers at Air Shows across the world to demonstrate the unique capabilities of the world's premier 5th generation fighter aircraft. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.28.2025 01:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 980520
    VIRIN: 250927-M-QW512-1003
    Filename: DOD_111327956
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America’s Air Show 2025 B-Roll Day 2: F-22 Demo, by LCpl Alexander Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-22 Raptor
    MCASMiramarAirShow
    Marine
    air force
    air show

