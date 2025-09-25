The U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team perform during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 27, 2025. The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team performs precision aerial maneuvers at Air Shows across the world to demonstrate the unique capabilities of the world's premier 5th generation fighter aircraft. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2025 01:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|980520
|VIRIN:
|250927-M-QW512-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111327956
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, America’s Air Show 2025 B-Roll Day 2: F-22 Demo, by LCpl Alexander Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
