America’s Air Show 2025 B-Roll Day 2: Vicky Benzing P-51D "Plum Crazy" Mustang

VICKY BENZING “Plum Crazy” in her P-51D races a member of the Precision Exotics team during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 27 2025. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Madison Luciano)