U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force conduct the Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 27, 2025. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery, and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Madison Luciano)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2025 21:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|980512
|VIRIN:
|250927-M-YC522-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111327780
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, America’s Air Show 2025 B-Roll Day 2: MAGTF Demo, by LCpl Madison Luciano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.