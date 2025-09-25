Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America’s Air Show 2025 B-Roll Day 2: Silent Drill Platoon

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Brooke Pedersen 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marines with the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon perform during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 27, 2025. The Silent Drill Platoon represents the Marine Corps’ core values of honor, courage, and commitment through precise, synchronized drill movements, all performed without verbal commands. Americas Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brooke Pedersen)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.27.2025 21:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 980507
    VIRIN: 250927-M-WB747-1003
    Filename: DOD_111327739
    Length: 00:04:24
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    silent drill platoon
    MCAS Miramar
    3rd MAW
    sdp
