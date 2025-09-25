A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conducts an aerial demonstration during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 27, 2025. The F-35B Lightning II is flown by aviators with Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 502 and is designed to operate from austere bases, along with a range of aviation-capable ships with its short take off and vertical landing capability. Americas Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brooke Pedersen)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2025 21:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|980505
|VIRIN:
|250927-M-WB747-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111327736
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, America’s Air Show 2025 B-Roll Day 2: F-35B Lightning II Demo, by LCpl Brooke Pedersen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.