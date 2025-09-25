Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America’s Air Show 2025 B-Roll Day 2: F-35B Lightning II Demo

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Brooke Pedersen 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conducts an aerial demonstration during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 27, 2025. The F-35B Lightning II is flown by aviators with Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 502 and is designed to operate from austere bases, along with a range of aviation-capable ships with its short take off and vertical landing capability. Americas Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brooke Pedersen)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.27.2025 21:46
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    MCAS Miramar
    3rd MAW
    F-35B Lightning II
    USMC - MOS/Occupational Fields

