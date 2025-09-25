Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Department of Emergency and Military Affairs Responds To Flooding in Gila County

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Video by Maj. Erin Hannigan 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    State Emergency Operations Center coordinates multi-agency response during the catastrophic flooding in the Gila County of Arizona.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.27.2025 20:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 980504
    VIRIN: 250927-A-EC883-2821
    Filename: DOD_111327729
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: ARIZONA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Department of Emergency and Military Affairs Responds To Flooding in Gila County, by MAJ Erin Hannigan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DEMA, Gila, County, DEMA Gila County

