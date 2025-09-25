A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, I Marine Expeditionary Force, lifts a M777A2 lightweight 155 mm howitzer during the Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration of the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 27, 2025. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines, and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Vivian Martinez-Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2025 21:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|980502
|VIRIN:
|250927-M-VI432-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111327696
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, America's Air Show 2025 B-Roll Day 2: CH-53E ,MAGTF Demo, by Cpl Vivian Martinez Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
