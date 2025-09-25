America’s Air Show 2025 B-Roll Day 2: USAF C-17, KC-135

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 and C-17 Globemaster III conduct an aerial demonstration during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, Sept. 27, 2025. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines, and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madisyn Paschal)
|09.27.2025
|09.27.2025 18:33
|B-Roll
|980497
|250927-M-QJ964-3001
|DOD_111327626
|00:00:30
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|2
|2
