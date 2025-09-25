Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    America’s Air Show 2025 B-Roll Day 2: USMC MV-22 Osprey Demo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2025

    Video by Cpl. Madisyn Paschal 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, I Marine Expeditionary Force, performs a flight demonstration at the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air show in San Diego, Sept. 27, 2025. With the speed and range of a turboprop, the maneuverability of a helicopter and the ability to carry 24 Marine combat troops twice as fast and five times farther than previous helicopters, the Osprey greatly enhances the advantages Marines have over their enemies. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines, and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madisyn Paschal)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.27.2025 18:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 980495
    VIRIN: 250927-M-QJ964-1001
    Filename: DOD_111327607
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America’s Air Show 2025 B-Roll Day 2: USMC MV-22 Osprey Demo, by Cpl Madisyn Paschal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCASMiramarAirShow, America’s Air Show, Marines, Miramar, Osprey Demo, MV-22 Osprey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download