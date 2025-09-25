A Stroke Boom De-limber working to remove the limbs from trees at the Flat Post-Fire Salvage Sale, Boise National Forest. (USDA Forest Service video by Mike Williamson)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2025 17:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|980465
|VIRIN:
|250605-U-D0276-2012
|Filename:
|DOD_111327441
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 20250604-FS-R4-BNF-MW-Delimber 0001, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.