Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st MEU | Flight Operations B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct flight operations at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 26, 2025. The Marines conducted flight operations demonstrating multi-domain transport capabilities to support combined-joint all domain operations. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.27.2025 08:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978547
    VIRIN: 250926-M-TU861-1364
    Filename: DOD_111325232
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU | Flight Operations B-Roll, by Sgt Angel Diaz Montes De Oca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Lethality, Readiness, CH53-E Super Stallion, MV-22B Osprey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download