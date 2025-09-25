U.S. Marines with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct flight operations at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 26, 2025. The Marines conducted flight operations demonstrating multi-domain transport capabilities to support combined-joint all domain operations. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2025 08:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|978547
|VIRIN:
|250926-M-TU861-1364
|Filename:
|DOD_111325232
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 31st MEU | Flight Operations B-Roll, by Sgt Angel Diaz Montes De Oca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.