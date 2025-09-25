31st MEU | BLT 1/7 depart MCAS Futenma during Flight Operations

U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, participate in flight operations at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 26, 2025. The Marines conducted flight operations demonstrating multi-domain transport capabilities of the 31st MEU. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Skilah Sanchez)
09.25.2025
09.27.2025
B-Roll
978543
250926-M-BR391-1001
DOD_111325198
00:01:56
MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
5
5
