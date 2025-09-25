Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU | BLT 1/7 depart MCAS Futenma during Flight Operations

    MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.25.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Skilah Sanchez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, participate in flight operations at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 26, 2025. The Marines conducted flight operations demonstrating multi-domain transport capabilities of the 31st MEU. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Skilah Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.27.2025 07:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978543
    VIRIN: 250926-M-BR391-1001
    Filename: DOD_111325198
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    BLT 1/7, MCAS FUTENMA, MV-22B OSPREY, OPERATIONS, OKINAWA, CH-53E

