    America’s Air Show 2025 B-Roll Day 1: MAGTF Demo

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Video by Sgt. Alexandra Earl 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force perform the Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration for the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 26, 2025. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. America’s Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexandra M. Earl)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.27.2025 00:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978533
    VIRIN: 250926-M-LW191-1002
    Filename: DOD_111325034
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America’s Air Show 2025 B-Roll Day 1: MAGTF Demo, by Sgt Alexandra Earl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MAGTF
    Day 1
    MCASMiramarAirShow
    Marines250
    Marines
    USMC

