    America’s Air Show 2025 B-Roll Day 1: Aarron Deliu extra 330 aerobatics

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Madison Luciano and Lance Cpl. Brooke Pedersen

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    Aarron Deliu performs an aerial maneuver during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 26, 2025. Deliu is an Australian pilot who seeks to inspire and thrill audiences worldwide with his high-adrenaline performances. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brooke Pedersen and Lance Cpl. Madison Luciano)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.27.2025 00:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978529
    VIRIN: 250926-M-WB747-1003
    Filename: DOD_111324990
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America’s Air Show 2025 B-Roll Day 1: Aarron Deliu extra 330 aerobatics, by LCpl Madison Luciano and LCpl Brooke Pedersen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCAS Miramar
    3rd MAW
    Aarron Deliu
    Opening ceremony
    330 Aerobatics

