America’s Air Show 2025 B-Roll Day 1: MV-22B Osprey Demo

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, I Marine Expeditionary Force, performs a flight demonstration at the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air show in San Diego, Sept. 26, 2025. With the speed and range of a turboprop, the maneuverability of a helicopter and the ability to carry 24 Marine combat troops twice as fast and five times farther than previous helicopters, the Osprey greatly enhances the advantages Marines have over their enemies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brooke Pedersen and Lance Cpl. Madison Luciano)