America’s Air Show 2025 B-Roll Day 1: USAF C-17 Globemaster III Demo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/978527" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III conducts an aerial demonstration during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, Sept. 26, 2025. The C-17 Demo Team, stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, was established in 2019 and participates in air shows across the United States to showcase the capabilities of the C-17 and represent the Air Force through community outreach. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brooke Pedersen and Lance Cpl. Madison Luciano)