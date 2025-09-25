A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III conducts an aerial demonstration during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, Sept. 26, 2025. The C-17 Demo Team, stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, was established in 2019 and participates in air shows across the United States to showcase the capabilities of the C-17 and represent the Air Force through community outreach. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brooke Pedersen and Lance Cpl. Madison Luciano)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2025 00:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|978527
|VIRIN:
|250926-M-WB747-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111324986
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, America’s Air Show 2025 B-Roll Day 1: USAF C-17 Globemaster III Demo, by LCpl Madison Luciano and LCpl Brooke Pedersen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
