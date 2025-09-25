Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America’s Air Show 2025 B-Roll Day 1: F-35B Lighting II Demo

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Thompson 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 502, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conducts an aerial demonstration of its vertical landing and short take off capabilities during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 26, 2025. The F-35B Lightning II are flown by aviators with VMFAT-502 and is designed to operate from austere bases, along with a range of aviation-capable ships with its short take off and vertical landing capability. America’s Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Thompson)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.27.2025 00:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978523
    VIRIN: 250926-M-NG634-1002
    Filename: DOD_111324963
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America’s Air Show 2025 B-Roll Day 1: F-35B Lighting II Demo, by LCpl Isabella Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MCAS Miramar
    3rd MAW
    I MEF
    MAGTF
    F-35B
    Air Show 2025

