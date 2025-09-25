Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Indo-Pacific servicemembers conduct Pre-Ranger course (SURT) in Hawaii

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LIGHTNING ACADEMY, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Candidates in the Small Unit Ranger Tactics course, hosted by the 25th Infantry Division execute various training events at Lightning Academy, Wahiawa, Hawaii, Sept. 16, 2025. SURT is a training program designed to prepare Soldiers for the rigors of Ranger School and to develop them into effective small-unit leaders. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 22:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 978520
    VIRIN: 250917-M-LP807-1001
    Filename: DOD_111324943
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: LIGHTNING ACADEMY, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indo-Pacific servicemembers conduct Pre-Ranger course (SURT) in Hawaii, by LCpl Blake Gonter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download