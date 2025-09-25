Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th Infantry Division Honored During Army v UAB Football Game Hype Video

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alvin Conley 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Hype video to be featured during the U.S. Army Military Academy West point v. the University of Alabama at Birmingham football game Oct. 4, 2025. The West Point Black Knights are scheduled to honor the 25th Infantry Division by wearing the unit's 'Tropic Lightning' logo on their uniforms. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alvin Conley)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 21:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 978518
    VIRIN: 250927-A-QT274-7603
    Filename: DOD_111324931
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Infantry Division Honored During Army v UAB Football Game Hype Video, by SSG Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25th ID; 25th Infantry Division; ARMYFB2025; #ARMYFB2025;

