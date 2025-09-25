U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force conduct the Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration for the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar air show in San Diego, Sept. 25, 2025. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery, and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. America's Airshow 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines, and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Madison Luciano)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2025 00:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|978517
|VIRIN:
|250925-M-YC522-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111324914
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, America's Airshow 2025 Practice B-Roll: MAGTF Demo, by LCpl Madison Luciano, identified by DVIDS
