2-11 Cannon retirement

Soldiers, leaders, and families gather for a cannon retirement ceremony honoring the 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, on Sept. 25, 2025, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The event celebrated more than a century of history and achievements, recognizing the battalion's contributions to major campaigns and its legacy of camaraderie and excellence. Alpha and Bravo batteries, recipients of the prestigious Henry A. Knox Award, were highlighted for their adaptability and distinguished service. The ceremony concluded with the final firing of the M119 howitzers before their reassignment to the 37th Field Artillery Regiment, marking the end of an era and the transition to new missions. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Jose Nunez)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 19:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|978513
|VIRIN:
|250925-A-QQ238-4722
|Filename:
|DOD_111324815
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
