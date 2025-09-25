2-11 Cannon retirement

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/978513" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers, leaders, and families gather for a cannon retirement ceremony honoring the 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, on Sept. 25, 2025, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The event celebrated more than a century of history and achievements, recognizing the battalion's contributions to major campaigns and its legacy of camaraderie and excellence. Alpha and Bravo batteries, recipients of the prestigious Henry A. Knox Award, were highlighted for their adaptability and distinguished service. The ceremony concluded with the final firing of the M119 howitzers before their reassignment to the 37th Field Artillery Regiment, marking the end of an era and the transition to new missions. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Jose Nunez)