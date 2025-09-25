Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2-11th Canon Retirement Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Video by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers, leaders, and families gather for a cannon retirement ceremony honoring the 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, on Sept. 25, 2025, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The event celebrated more than a century of history and achievements, recognizing the battalion's contributions to major campaigns and its legacy of camaraderie and excellence. Alpha and Bravo Batteries, recipients of the prestigious Henry A. Knox Award, were highlighted for their adaptability and distinguished service. The ceremony concluded with the final firing of the M119 howitzers before their reassignment to the 37th Field Artillery Regiment, marking the end of an era and the transition to new missions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 19:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 978510
    VIRIN: 250925-A-CJ630-9546
    Filename: DOD_111324777
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-11th Canon Retirement Ceremony, by SPC Abreanna Goodrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HIMAR
    2-11 Field Artillery Regiment
    25th Infantry Division
    Howitzer
    field artillery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download