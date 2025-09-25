Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TRADOC Ceremonial Inactivation B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jack LeGrand 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    B-Roll of the TRADOC inactivation ceremony. U.S. Army TRADOC's ceremonial inactivation took place on September 26, 2025 at Fort Eustis, Virginia. TRADOC's official inactivation date is October 2, 2025. TRADOC's legacy mission will continue as part of a new part of the U.S. Army's new Transition and Training Command (T2COM) which will be headquartered in Austin, Texas. Since 1973, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command has been the foundation of our Army's strength. TRADOC embodied the unwavering dedication to training Soldiers, developing leaders, and driving the Army's transformation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jack LeGrand)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 16:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978482
    VIRIN: 250926-F-VY761-9720
    Filename: DOD_111324332
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADOC Ceremonial Inactivation B-Roll, by SSgt Jack LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    inactivation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download