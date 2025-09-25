TRADOC Ceremonial Inactivation B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll of the TRADOC inactivation ceremony. U.S. Army TRADOC's ceremonial inactivation took place on September 26, 2025 at Fort Eustis, Virginia. TRADOC's official inactivation date is October 2, 2025. TRADOC's legacy mission will continue as part of a new part of the U.S. Army's new Transition and Training Command (T2COM) which will be headquartered in Austin, Texas. Since 1973, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command has been the foundation of our Army's strength. TRADOC embodied the unwavering dedication to training Soldiers, developing leaders, and driving the Army's transformation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jack LeGrand)