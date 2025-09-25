Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Operations

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    09.01.2025

    Video by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    CARIBBEAN SEA – A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263 (Reinforced), 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), conduct flight operations on the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, while underway in the Caribbean Sea, September 1, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 15:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978479
    VIRIN: 250901-M-VB488-1001
    PIN: 250901
    Filename: DOD_111324241
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA

    TAGS

    22nd MEU (SOC)
    IWO ARG-22ND MEU(SOC)
    USMC
    Flight Ops
    CaribOps

