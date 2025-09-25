CARIBBEAN SEA – A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263 (Reinforced), 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), conduct flight operations on the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, while underway in the Caribbean Sea, September 1, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities.
|09.01.2025
|09.26.2025 15:32
|B-Roll
|978479
|250901-M-VB488-1001
|250901
|DOD_111324241
|00:01:12
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|1
|1
