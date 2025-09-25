BROLL: UH60 flight during Enduring Partners in Thailand

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/978476" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A Washington Army National Guard UH-60M Black Hawk, assigned to the 96th Aviation Troop Command, conducts a training flight as part of Enduring Partners 2025 over Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, Aug. 26, 2025. Enduring Partners gives U.S. and Thai service members an opportunity to strengthen relationships and validate and enhance interoperability through training, air-to-air refueling and ground-controlled interception. Footage includes take-off, in air, landing, pilots, and crew chiefs. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke)