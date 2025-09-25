Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BROLL: UH60 flight during Enduring Partners in Thailand

    THAILAND

    08.26.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke 

    Washington Air National Guard

    A Washington Army National Guard UH-60M Black Hawk, assigned to the 96th Aviation Troop Command, conducts a training flight as part of Enduring Partners 2025 over Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, Aug. 26, 2025. Enduring Partners gives U.S. and Thai service members an opportunity to strengthen relationships and validate and enhance interoperability through training, air-to-air refueling and ground-controlled interception. Footage includes take-off, in air, landing, pilots, and crew chiefs. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 17:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978476
    VIRIN: 250826-Z-XJ318-4766
    Filename: DOD_111324197
    Length: 00:05:10
    Location: TH

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BROLL: UH60 flight during Enduring Partners in Thailand, by MSgt Brandy Burke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

