BROLL: UH60 flight during Enduring Partners in Thailand

A Washington Army National Guard UH-60M Black Hawk, assigned to the 96th Aviation Troop Command, conducts a training flight as part of Enduring Partners 2025 over Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, Aug. 26, 2025. Enduring Partners gives U.S. and Thai service members an opportunity to strengthen relationships and validate and enhance interoperability through training, air-to-air refueling and ground-controlled interception. Footage includes take-off, in air, landing, pilots, and crew chiefs. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 17:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|978476
|VIRIN:
|250826-Z-XJ318-4766
|Filename:
|DOD_111324197
|Length:
|00:05:10
|Location:
|TH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
