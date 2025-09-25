Enduring Partners 2025 Closing Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen stand alongside their Royal Thai Air Force partners during the closing ceremony of Enduring Partners 2025 at Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand, Aug. 28, 2025. Enduring Partners is a multilateral exchange that strengthens interoperability and builds joint readiness across mission areas including cyber defense, humanitarian aid and disaster relief, ground-controlled interception, tactical air control, and space operations. The engagement is part of the National Guard-sponsored State Partnership Program which formally began between the Royal Thai Armed Forces and the Washington National Guard in 2002. Footage includes comments from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Kenneth Borchers, Commander Washington Air National Guard and Royal Thai Air Force Air Vice Marshal Nat Kham-in, Deputy Director of the Directorate of Operations and Training, Air Force Operations Department, and Director of the Thai Joint Exchange Command. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke)