    Enduring Partners 2025 Closing Ceremony

    THAILAND

    08.28.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke 

    Washington Air National Guard

    U.S. Airmen stand alongside their Royal Thai Air Force partners during the closing ceremony of Enduring Partners 2025 at Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand, Aug. 28, 2025. Enduring Partners is a multilateral exchange that strengthens interoperability and builds joint readiness across mission areas including cyber defense, humanitarian aid and disaster relief, ground-controlled interception, tactical air control, and space operations. The engagement is part of the National Guard-sponsored State Partnership Program which formally began between the Royal Thai Armed Forces and the Washington National Guard in 2002. Footage includes comments from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Kenneth Borchers, Commander Washington Air National Guard and Royal Thai Air Force Air Vice Marshal Nat Kham-in, Deputy Director of the Directorate of Operations and Training, Air Force Operations Department, and Director of the Thai Joint Exchange Command. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 17:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978475
    VIRIN: 250828-Z-XJ318-8709
    Filename: DOD_111324193
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: TH

