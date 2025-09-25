U.S. Soldiers with the District of Columbia and Ohio National Guard conduct security patrols in Washington D.C., Sept. 17, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D. C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 15:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|978471
|VIRIN:
|250918-Z-OD491-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111324172
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF- D.C. and Ohio National Guardsmen On Patrol, by SFC Jeron Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.