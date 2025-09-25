Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF- D.C. and Ohio National Guardsmen On Patrol

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the District of Columbia and Ohio National Guard conduct security patrols in Washington D.C., Sept. 17, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D. C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 15:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978471
    VIRIN: 250918-Z-OD491-1001
    Filename: DOD_111324172
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    This work, JTF- D.C. and Ohio National Guardsmen On Patrol, by SFC Jeron Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DCSafe, National Guard

