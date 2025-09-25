Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Suicide prevention focuses on community

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Nicholas Kyrouac, a chaplain assigned to the 42d Air Base Wing Chapel, shares his story about the power of connection and family as part of the “Where I Belong” campaign at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., Aug. 25, 2025. The campaign, led by the 42nd Air Base Wing Chaplain Corps, encourages Airmen and their families to build meaningful relationships, support one another, and bring awareness to mental health and suicide prevention. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 15:10
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 978469
    VIRIN: 250825-F-UQ930-1003
    Filename: DOD_111324162
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide prevention focuses on community, by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maxwell Air Force Base
    AETC
    42d Air Base Wing
    suicide prevention
    where do I belong
    42d ABW Chapel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download